Register
17:16 GMT19 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Federal Security Service, formerly called the State Security Committee [KGB], on Moscow's Lubyanka Square. (File)

    KGB Spetsnaz Vet Recalls Soviet Spymaster’s Unique Methods Against Western Counterintelligence

    © Sputnik / Alexander Polyakov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202009191080514779-kgb-spetsnaz-vet-recalls-soviet-spymasters-unique-methods-against-western-counterintelligence/

    Saturday marked the 95h anniversary of the birth of Yuri Drozdov, the KGB major-general in charge of planting illegal Soviet agents in countries across the West.

    The KGB’s illegals programme was often able to outplay its opponents in Western counterintelligence thanks to the non-conventional tactics employed by the man running it - Directorate ‘C’ chief Yuri Drozdov, says Valery Popov, one of Drozdov’s protégés.

    Speaking to Sputnik on the anniversary of the superspy’s birth, Popov, a veteran of the KGB special forces unit Vympel, which Drozdov created in 1981, said that his mentor was a “brilliant” operative with a penchant for enigmatic, out of the box thinking.

    According to Popov, this was amply demonstrated with the case of Alexei Kozlov, the Soviet spy arrested in Apartheid South Africa in 1981 while gathering intelligence about the country’s illegal nuclear weapons programme.

    “Kozlov was arrested in the early 1980s, put on death row in a South African prison, and tortured. But he survived, was exchanged for several Western intelligence officers, and returned back to his homeland,” Popov recalled.

    After some time passed, Kozlov asked his superiors to send him abroad again. “In the end, Drozdov agreed. This was a genius decision. He understood that operational work was Kozlov’s whole life. He calculated that no one would believe that an illegal agent who had been uncovered and who was known by sight could ever be sent abroad again. Seems illogical, right? And it worked!” Popov said.

    Kozlov was sent abroad in 1986, where he remained until 1997. His activities and place of residence during this period remains unknown to this day. It was thanks to Kozlov’s work that the USSR discovered that Apartheid South Africa carried out a nuclear test in 1979 together with Israel, and learned that the country was producing enriched uranium in occupied Namibia. These findings made it possible for Moscow to persuade the United States and multiple Western European countries to strengthen international sanctions against South Africa, with the restrictions ultimately helping to topple the Apartheid regime in 1994.

    'This is Apartheid'. Soviet propaganda poster from 1982.
    © Sputnik / А. Свердлов
    'This is Apartheid'. Soviet propaganda poster from 1982.

    3D Chess

    According to Popov, intelligence work is often compared to chess, but is really more complex. “I think the chess comparison is an inaccurate one, because chess is limited by the board, and all of the pieces have strict rules when it comes to how they can be moved. In intelligence work, there is no board or rules for the ‘pieces’…Drozdov played real life, operational chess, which was unpredictable for the opponent.”

    Popov suggested that “Drozdov’s genius also lays in the fact that he knew how to put together different people – different nationalities, different temperaments, with different training, including physically and linguistically. And depending on the mission handed down by command, it was possible to quickly assemble the group to carry it out, to defeat the enemy in operational chess using unusual moves.”

    KGB 'illegals programme' spymaster Yuri Drozdov. File photo.
    © Photo : Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
    KGB 'illegals programme' spymaster Yuri Drozdov. File photo.

    Popov, who currently serves as president of the Association of Vympel Veterans, says the KGB special forces unit is comparable to “a scalpel in the hands of a skilled neurosurgeon,” with its missions not limited to combat operations, but also including the ability to work ‘in the dark’, infiltrating the mission area, carrying out the mission, and leaving without a trace, without the use of weapons if possible.

    During the crisis in Soviet crisis of August 1991, Vympel was mobilized to storm the Russian White House, where Boris Yeltsin and his aides were holed up in resistance to Communist hardliners’ efforts to unseat Mikhail Gorbachev. However, the order to carry out the operation never came through, and after the crisis was over, the Communist Party was banned and the KGB, military and other security agencies were reorganized and purged. Drozdov was retired two months earlier, in June 1991.

    © Sputnik / Игорь Михалев
    Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic President Boris Yeltsin waves a Russian tricolour during a meeting in front of the Russian White House in Moscow, August 1991.

    Fieldwork

    Drozdov, who died 2017, would have turned 95 on Saturday. A veteran of the Second World War who took part in the storming of Berlin in the spring of 1945, the KGB officer headed the Soviet illegals program between 1979 and 1991, and is believed to have helped plant hundreds of ‘illegal’ agents in Western countries in that time. 1, two months before the August crisis and about six months before the collapse of the USSR.

    Prior to heading the illegals department, Drozdov repeatedly worked in the field as an illegal agent himself, using his excellent command of German to pretend to be the cousin of Soviet agent Rudolf Abel during the operation to bring him to the Soviet Union in 1962, and infiltrating a group of Nazi sympathizers in the West German government while posing as a former SS officer. In the 1960s, he also served as a KGB resident in China, and in the United States.

    Related:

    'Catching Signals From the KGB': Twitter Chuckles Over Trump's Umbrella Troubles
    Hillary Clinton Alleges Putin Knows How to 'Manipulate' People Due to KGB Past
    KGB's Profile on Vladimir Putin Revealed
    'Because Moscow Sought a Unified Germany' – KGB Colonel Korotkov on GDR and Agent 'Kurt' Felfe
    Watch: Bernie Sanders ‘Wakes Up’ From KGB ‘Hypnosis’ in Russian Prank Call
    Ukraine’s Chernobyl Archives: Four Key Revelations From Declassified KGB Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse