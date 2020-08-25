Register
19:36 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Italian helicopter and weapons systems’ producer Finmechanica has gained 2.7%.

    US Air Force Opens New Simulation Center for Training Hotshots to Best Russian, Chinese Pilots

    © AFP 2020 / Dibyangshu SARKAR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008251080276292-us-air-force-opens-new-simulation-center-for-training-hotshots-to-best-russian-chinese-pilots/

    At Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the US Air Force (USAF) has opened a new air combat training center replete with advanced flight simulators for American hotshots to practice their dogfighting skills against virtual Chinese and Russian fighters in any fighter jet the US fields.

    The Air Force announced on Monday the opening of its Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) at Nellis AFB, which it boasts will give pilots a more realistic training experience for the kinds of challenges they could potentially face when squaring off against the Russian Armed Forces or Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

    "There's no live training venue for the joint force - and certainly for the Air Force - that's big enough or that has the threat density that can replicate what China or Russia can do," Air Force Warfare Center Commander Maj. Gen. Chuck Corcoran told Military.com. "So the live training venues ... and testing venues we have, we have to do what we can on those, collect data, and then feed that into the virtual world and scale it to the size and scope we need."

    VTTC director Col. Dean Caldwell said in the USAF release that the VTTC would be “up and running” in the next year, at which point it “will then be turned into a squadron and be placed under the Nevada Test and Training Range.”

    Nellis is already a hub for Air Force pilot training, as it hosts international air combat exercises such as Red Flag and close air support drills like Green Flag-West. In these exercises, the adversaries faced by US and allied pilots, referred to as “aggressors,” are already painted in the blue camouflage pattern used by the Russian Air Force.
    USAF 64th Aggressor F-16
    © CC BY 2.0 / RAF-YYC / USAF 64th Aggressor F-16
    USAF 64th Aggressor F-16

    “The VTTC is a great complimentary piece to live-fly sorties,” Peter Zupas, an operational training and test infrastructure analyst at the Warfare Center, said in the release. “It will allow personnel to increase the number of sorties that otherwise wouldn’t be regularly available to them in live fly. However, simulators are no substitute for live-fly operations.”

    According to Military.com, the VTTC will include simulators for F-15E Strike Eagles, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-22 Raptors and F-16 Fighting Falcons. However, development of the F-35’s high-tech simulators, dubbed the Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) or “F-35 in a box,” has been repeatedly delayed, most recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. The JSE’s delay has also delayed the F-35 program’s transition to full production, forcing the Pentagon to buy the stealthy jet in small batches.

    Last week, US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisitions and Sustainment Ellen Lord said she was “confident that we are going to meet the March date” for completing the Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) process.

    Related:

    US Air Force Seeks Wargame Simulators for Battles With Laser Weapons
    Iran Shows Off Computing Power With Domestically Produced Flight Simulator for Russian Il-76 Plane
    US Air Force's Top F-16 Pilot Bested by Artificial Intelligence in Dogfight Simulation
    Tags:
    training center, dogfights, US Air Force, Nellis Air Force Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse