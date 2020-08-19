Register
10:52 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-17 roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

    China Urges Global Arms Sales Ban to Non-State Actors

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080038398_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f8f8c04808569853ffdcdb5513dcc88c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008191080215370-china-urges-global-arms-sales-ban-to-non-state-actors/

    China called on countries to refrain from selling arms to non-state actors and stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign countries through arms sales, at the sixth Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), which was convened on Monday.

    China attended the meeting as a state member for the first time, and submitted a written statement, in which China made proposals on further strengthening the ATT, which included the above-mentioned remarks, according to a post on the WeChat public account of the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva. 

    Some speculated that China's statement, made 38 years after China signed a joint communiqué with the US in 1982, in which Washington promised to reduce its arms sales to the island of Taiwan, was in response to the US breaking its promise.

    Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times that the statement is an expression of China's position and principles on arms sales, and reflects China's responsibility and obligations as a responsible country. 

    China's statement came after tensions in the Taiwan Straits rose after frequent arms transactions between the US and the island of Taiwan. An agreement for US arms firm Lockheed Martin to sell 66 F-16V fighter jets to the island was announced in mid-August, a move that China firmly opposes. As a countermeasure, China said it will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin to safeguard national interests.

    In the statement on Monday, China also stressed the importance of enhancing the universality and effectiveness of the Arms Trade Treaty, and actively carrying out international cooperation and assistance.

    China always upholds the interaction and coordination of conventional arms control mechanisms within the UN framework, and actively supports the UN in playing a central role in conventional arms control, Zhang said, noting that China attaches great importance to the humanitarian problems caused by conventional weapons.

    © Photo : U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    US Arms Sales to Taiwan Violate One China Principle, Beijing Says on Reports of Possible Drone Deal
    In phone calls with conference president Federico Villegas and head of the ATT Secretariat Dumisani Dladla, Li Song, Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Disarmament Affairs, said China takes a prudent and responsible attitude toward military exports, and implements strict management.

    China actively supports the international community in taking necessary measures to regulate the international arms trade and crack down on illicit arms transfers, Li said, noting that joining the ATT shows China's determination and sincerity to support multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

    Villegas and Dladla welcomed China's participation as a state party for the first time, and stressed that China's accession is a milestone in the development of ATT, which is of great significance to boosting the international community's confidence in ATT, and further promoting the multilateral arms control process.

    As an active contributor to world peace and a staunch defender of the international order, China said that it will work with all parties to make greater contributions to the building of a standardized and reasonable arms trade order, according to China's statement on Monday.

    China joined the ATT after its envoy to the UN deposited the instrument of accession with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in July. 

    The conference is being held from Monday to Friday. 

    This article was published in cooperation with the Global Times.

    Tags:
    arms sales, arms, military, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse