Register
10:35 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.

    US Ramps Up Carrier, Bomber Drills in South China Sea Amid Tensions With Beijing - Photos

    © Photo : Twitter / U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The United States stepped up its military activity in the South China Sea in 2010, when then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the body of water a matter of ‘US national interest’. Since then, the US Navy has carried out regular ‘freedom of navigation’ missions in the area, to Beijing’s chagrin.

    The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group carried out exercises in the South China Sea on Friday, including flight drills and anti-air defence training, the US Navy has announced.

    “Integrated training included air-to-air operations, combat search and rescue drills, and air defence exercises to increase joint force capability to respond to regional contingencies and maintain warfighting readiness,” the Navy said in a statement.

    Emphasizing that the drills were carried out “in support of the free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Navy also noted that in addition to operations involving the USS Ronald Reagan, its aircraft and support ships, drills also included integration with a US Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bomber flying out of Guam for “Joint War at Sea training” to enhance “joint readiness capabilities.”

    China lays claim to about nine tenths of the South China Sea, with Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan making claims to parts of the strategic body of water closer to their own shores. The territorial dispute to the strategic shipping, fishing and energy resource-rich region dates back to the immediate post-World War 2 period. China and the ASEAN group of nations began negotiating on a ‘code of conduct’ for the region in 2002, but little progress has been made since the early 2010s amid ongoing US ‘freedom of navigation’ missions throughout the area.

    Taiwan Troubles

    The US Navy drills were held amid tensions between the US and China on a broad range of issues, from the South China Sea dispute to trade, the coronavirus, a tit-for-tat diplomatic spat involving the closure of consulates in Houston and Chengdu, and US criticism of Chinese policy in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

    Last week, Xu Guangyu, a senior retired People’s Liberation Army general and advisor to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times that if Washington continued to expand its links with Taiwan’s ‘secessionist authority’, “the PLA could take more countermeasures, including live-fire missile drills east of Taiwan Island and near Guam.”

    On Friday, the Pentagon finalized a contract for the sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, notwithstanding Chinese concerns that US arms sales to the island “severely violate the one-China principle.”

    Guam, a key US naval and air base in the Pacific, has been at the center of strategic concerns for the Pentagon amid China’s deployment of new ‘carrier-killing’ weapons such as the Dongfeng-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile, which is reportedly capable of striking the island from the Chinese mainland, thereby endangering US naval operations throughout the Western Pacific.

    Related:

    Photo: Beijing Reportedly Deploys H-6J Bomber to South China Sea’s Woody Island
    China Showcases New H-6J Bomber During Drills in South China Sea, Reports Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse