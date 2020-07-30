Three Indian Soldiers Killed, Many Injured in an Ambush by Militants near Myanmar Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): This is the first major ambush in the north-eastern state of Manipur in the last five years. Earlier, in 2015, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack conducted by Naga group militants. The state has been plagued by internal conflicts among different ethnic groups and tribes.

Three Assam Rifle (part of the Indian Army) personnel were killed and six others were injured in an ambush by suspected People's Liberation Army (PLA) militants in Khongtal, in the Chandel District of Manipur state, along the Indo-Myanmar border.

While explaining the modus operandi of the attack, Indian army sources told Sputnik that they first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops who were on patrol.

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the area, which is 100 km south of the state capital Imphal,” the source stated while adding that operation is in progress.

The deceased include two rifleman from the Assam Rifles; one had the rank of hawaldar (sergeant). This is the first time lives have been lost in the past two years in Manipur. In 2015, at least 25 soldiers were killed in ambush in the state. Around 100 militants were killed there in a massive operation launched by the army following the 2015 attack.

The PLA, which has been operating since 1978, aims to organise a revolutionary front covering the entire Northeast and unite all ethnic groups, including the Meiteis, Nagas and Kukis, to 'liberate' Manipur. Indian intelligence sources said that the group has two camps in Myanmar and five camps in Bangladesh, where about 1,000 recruits have received arms training.