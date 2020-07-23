For Second Time in Two Days, Russia Scrambles Jet to Intercept US Spy Plane in Black Sea

A Russian Aerospace Forces Sukhoi Su-27 fighter was scrambled to intercept and shadow a US P-8A Poseidon spy plane over the Black Sea, Russia's National Defence Management Center announced Thursday.
"The crew of the Russian fighter jet approached to within a safe distance of the aerial object, identified as an American P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft," the Center said in a statement.
The Su-27 was said to have returned to its airfield after the US plane turned away from Russia's maritime border. "The violation of the state border of the Russian Federation was prevented," the military command center added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
