South Korea to Purchase Spy Aircraft Equipment for $250 Million From US

“Included are Ground System Modernization (GSM) and sustainment of Prime Mission Equipment (PME); Field Service Representatives (FSR); minor modifications and upgrades; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); spares and repair and return of parts; publications and technical documentation… and other related elements of logistics and program support”, the release said on Friday. “The estimated total program cost is $250 million”.
The proposed sale will improve Seoul’s capability to meet current and future threats by supporting the operation of its fleet of Peace Krypton aircraft and enabling continued Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance interoperability with the United States, the release added.
South Korea's Peace Krypton reconnaissance aircraft system is a militarized version of Raytheon's Hawker 800XP, reclassified as an RC-800 Hawker, a mid-size, twin-jet corporate aircraft that has been refurbished into a tactical and intelligence platform.
The RC-800's primary mission is to conduct both geospatial and signals intelligence. They are located at the Seoul Air Force base.
In March, the country paid almost $200 million to Lockheed Martin to upgrade its 32 F-16 aircraft to purchase Mode 5 Identification Friend or Foe and Link 16 Tactical Datalink.
