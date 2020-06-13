Register
11:34 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017

    US Media Reveals Why Russia Really Does Have Reason to Be Wary of NATO Invasion

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105043/95/1050439564_0:80:3500:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_63c4b034ee1ee9cd7892b64138b25c92.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006131079601291-us-media-reveals-why-russia-really-does-have-reason-to-be-wary-of-nato-invasion/

    In the three decades since the end of the Cold War, NATO has expanded eastward toward Russia’s borders, staging large-scale drills and deploying potential dual-use strategic weapons systems such as the Aegis Ashore missile defence platforms in Poland and Romania. Through it all, the alliance has the nerve to accuse Moscow of aggressive intentions.

    Russia has some pretty good historical reasons to fear a NATO invasion, even if the idea “sounds crazy” to Americans, believes military observer and journalist Peter Suciu.

    In a recent article for The National Interest, Suciu points out that “while the idea of NATO attacking Russia may seem farfetched to most Americans, the Russians have reasons to fear an invasion from the west. Over the past several centuries Russia has been repeatedly invaded by such powers as Poland, Sweden, France and Germany.”

    And the US doesn’t get off the hook in terms of aggression against Russia, either, the observer admits, pointing out that Washington “also too took part in what could be seen as an ‘invasion’ of sorts when troops were sent to Russia during the nation’s Civil War in 1918.” Suggesting that that mission was actually intended “to prevent the German advance and to help reopen the Eastern Front following Communist Russia’s acceptance of the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk,” Suciu noted that in reality, US troops found themselves fighting Russians in the form of the newly formed Red Army.

    US forces on parade in Vladivostok, Russian Far East, 1918. US forces intervened in Russia's north and the Far East as part of a multi-nation force including British, French, and Japanese forces to crush the fledgling Soviet republic between 1918 and 1922.
    © Wikipedia /
    US forces on parade in Vladivostok, Russian Far East, 1918. US forces intervened in Russia's north and the Far East as part of a multi-nation force including British, French, and Japanese forces to crush the fledgling Soviet republic between 1918 and 1922.

    Two decades after that, the Soviets faced off against Nazi Germany, its allies, and the material and economic resources of all of occupied Europe, facing the largest and most brutal invasion in human history. The war led to the loss of as many as 26.6 million Soviet lives, and the destruction of hundreds of cities and thousands of villages, and roughly 30 percent of the country’s entire national wealth, including much of what was built during the costly and difficult industrialization of the 1930s.

    Liberation of Kiev
    © Sputnik / George
    Liberation of Kiev

    In the late 1980s, after Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev agreed to withdraw Soviet troops from Germany and to end Soviet influence over Eastern Europe for the sake of ending the Cold War, US officials repeatedly promised that NATO would not expand eastward beyond a reunified Germany. On February 9, 1990, Bush-era Secretary of State James Baker famously promised to Gorbachev that the alliance would more “not one inch eastward” beyond Germany’s eastern frontier.

    Reagan and Gorbachev
    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    Declassified Docs Prove US Repeatedly Promised Russia No NATO Eastward Expansion
    But the US broke its promises, and, since 1999, has swallowed up every member of the former Warsaw Pact, along with three former Soviet and three former Yugoslav republics.

    “Following the end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia is arguably more vulnerable while many of its former communist-era satellite states- including Poland, Hungary and Romania, along with the Czech and Slovak Republics – now being members of NATO,” Suciu suggested.
    US Navy flag bearers, backdropped by the radar building of a missile defense base, during an opening ceremony attended by U.S., NATO and Romanian officials at a base in Deveselu, Southern Romania, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Russia has expressed concerns that the Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Poland and Romania could be converted to station offensive Tomahawk cruise missiles.
    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    US Navy flag bearers, backdropped by the radar building of a missile defense base, during an opening ceremony attended by U.S., NATO and Romanian officials at a base in Deveselu, Southern Romania, Thursday, May 12, 2016. Russia has expressed concerns that the Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Poland and Romania could be converted to station offensive Tomahawk cruise missiles.

    “Thus, it is not surprising that the Russian bear would be sharping its claws – by upgrading its naval fleets and conducting regular military drills and exercises, while also developing new hardware such as its T-14 Armata tank and its hypersonic undersea missiles. Such military hardware could be seen not for their offensive capabilities, but rather as deterrents to ensure that Russia does not face yet another invasion from the west,” the observer concluded.

    Related:

    NATO Chief Urges Berlin to ‘Protect Peace and Freedom’ by Stationing US Nukes
    NATO Doubled Military Activity in Arctic Region in Past 5 Years, Russian Diplomat Says
    Moscow Warns Russia-NATO Ties Will Become More Complicated if US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland
    Ukraine Becomes NATO Partner With Enhanced Opportunities
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse