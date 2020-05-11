Register
17:06 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British troops and tanks parading towards the Charlottenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin in July 1945

    'Set Europe Ablaze': Treasure Trove of British WW2-Era Spy Gadgets Under Hammer

    © AP Photo / Henry Griffin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107915/92/1079159212_0:35:2786:1603_1200x675_80_0_0_ba78258b3009dc5aa2a8a745b7a90ab5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005111079272400-set-europe-ablaze-treasure-trove-of-british-ww2-era-spy-gadgets-under-hammer/

    The set was collected by Arthur Muggeridge, who served with the Royal Artillery and was part of the D-Day Landings 6th June 1944. He is said to have scoured antique fairs, military fairs, and travelled the world collecting the items over a period of up to 50 years. He was injured during the D-Day invasion, and forced to leave the army early. 

    A vast collection of secret spy gadgets, including dominoes which hide a map and explosive coal, sent to British soldiers trapped in France during World War Two is to be auctioned in the UK 22nd May.

    Many of the items, such as fountain pens with concealed daggers, a box of matches equipped with a secret compass and a string vest that can be turned into an abseiling rope, were produced by for use by the top-secret Special Operations Executive.

    The SOE was formed on the orders of Winston Churchill in July 1940 to “set Europe ablaze” - inspired by the Irish Republican Army during the Irish War of Independence, its purpose was to carry out espionage, sabotage and reconnaissance missions in Axis-occupied territories. Occasionally referred to as the "Baker Street Irregulars", after the location of its London headquarters, "Churchill's Secret Army" or the "Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare", its activities were known by few at the time, and only came to public knowledge many years after the conclusion of the conflict in 1945.

    ​The collection is being sold by East Bristol Auction and is expected to fetch thousands of pounds.

    “This was real espionage work - secret meetings, coded messages, real cloak-and-dagger stuff. A big part of the SOE was sending secret items to troops in occupied territories. Useful items like maps, compasses and even secret orders - anything to help them escape or evade capture. Very often these items were 'everyday' items that were sent in aid packages to camps, and the way items were secreted was very often ingenious. German prison camp officials wouldn't think twice that an innocent set of dominos could do harm, but how wrong they were. You can almost picture some RAF officers in their hut pulling apart these dominos and planning their escape. It's incredible stuff, both frightening and exhilarating at the same time,” says auctioneer Andrew Stowe.

    ​Also featured in the sale are two taxidermy studies of 'war pigeons', both complete with secret message capsules - the British Army used around 250,000 carrier pigeons for carrying important and secret messages and other purposes during WW2, to the extent an official Air Ministry 'Pigeon Section' was created. While using the birds to ferry explosives was once considered, the plan was never put into practice.

    “All of these items are very special. They highlight not only the ingenuity of the time, but also the desperation. Can you imagine being trapped in the middle of France during the war, and the only tools you have to aid you getting home safely are a map on the back of a domino, and a compass from your razor blade? Terrifying. But it worked. People successfully made it back to Britain because of these items. These objects saved lives. It's really humbling - and a perfect example of finding little ways to help those in need. They are quintessentially British,” Stowe concludes.

    The auction in Hanham, Bristol, will be broadcasted online due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

    Related:

    US, Russia Conducting Search for Spying Aircraft Shot Down During Cold War
    Cold War Spy Pics Uncover Alarming Reduction of Himalayan Ice Caps
    Australia Tracks Chinese Ship It Fears Could Spy on Joint War Games With US
    Cold War Memories: A Who's Who of Spy Exchanges and Prisoner Swaps
    Tags:
    WW2, Special Operations Forces, Special Operations troops, spying scandal, spying
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse