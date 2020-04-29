Register
19:15 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Artificial intelligence brain think

    UK Military Think Tank Calls for Spies to Use Artificial Intelligence

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    414
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_ac63b0c6fa4b1db5738b52348ed4b6a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004291079136764-uk-military-think-tank-calls-for-spies-to-use-artificial-intelligence/

    The report follows the state-connected military think tank being commissioned by listening agency GCHQ to conduct a study into the use of AI technology for national security purposes.

    A report published by the UK Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has strongly recommended the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) by British spies.

    RUSI conducted an in-depth consultation with various stakeholders from the British national security community as well as legal and academic experts, private sector firms, and civil society representatives, and the resultant study concludes AI offers many opportunities for the UK national security community to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of existing processes. 

    Moreover, the document suggests the UK’s adversaries abroad - which go unnamed - will “undoubtedly”seek to leverage AI technology in future to launch attacks against the country. For instance, overseas governments and/or hostile groups could use deep fake video and images in targeted campaigns to influence public opinion during elections in Britain, or cyber-attackers could could disrupt systems handling confidential and sensitive data.

    ​The British intelligence community thus try to innovate AI-based defence measures to counter such threats, RUSI recommends - but AI technology will not be able to predict if an adversary is about to conduct a serious operation, therefore is unlikely to replace human judgement, according to experts. It is also likely to create intense debate about privacy and require fresh guidelines be written.

    "While AI offers numerous opportunities for UKIC to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing processes, these new capabilities raise additional privacy and human rights considerations which would need to be assessed within the existing legal and regulatory framework. Addressing these concerns is a high priority for the national security community,” the report cautions.

    There are said to be particular threats in algorithmic profiling, which could be seen as unfairly biased and needs safeguards in internal processes, and in the ‘black box’ nature of some AI methods, where inputs and operations are not visible to users. The latter can undermine accountability in decision-making, and there’s said to be a need to design systems so non-technically skilled users can interpret and critically assess key technical information.

    Moreover, despite a proliferation of ethical principles for AI, it remains unclear how these should be employed in practice, suggesting the need for additional sector-specific guidance. The study doesn’t prescribe any specific or detailed solutions, but says it is crucial for the intelligence community to engage with external stakeholders in developing its policy for the use of AI, and draw on lessons from other sectors.

    “An agile approach within the existing oversight regime to anticipating and understanding the opportunities and risks presented by new AI capabilities will be essential to ensure the UK intelligence community can adapt in response to the rapidly evolving technological environment and threat landscape,” the report concludes.

    Related:

    Artificial Intelligence Breaks Barriers Where Policymakers May Go Wrong - CEO of US-Based Firm
    UK Gov't Must Shift Emphasis From Force Projection to Genuine Defense - RUSI
    RUSI: New Korean War 'Real Possibility,' UK Must Immediately Begin Preparing
    RUSI Brexit Report Attacks China's Rise, Belt and Road Without Citing Evidence
    Tags:
    GCHQ, spies, spying, espionage, AI, artificial intelligence, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse