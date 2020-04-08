Register
08 April 2020
    A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, originally designed to counter Soviet armor on the European battlefield during the Cold War.

    Photos: US A-10C Thunderbolt Takes ‘Tummy Slide’ After Landing Gear Failure

    © AFP 2020 / TED ALJIBE
    Military & Intelligence
    A US Air Force service member piloting an A-10C Thunderbolt II was forced to make a harrowing emergency belly landing at Georgia’s Moody Air Force Base on Tuesday after the aircraft’s landing gear failed to deploy during descent.

    Photos shared on social media and by officials with Moody AFB’s 23rd Wing Public Affairs department shows the single-seater Warthog lying flat on the runway, without its landing gear extended.

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits on the runway after making an emergency landing April 7, 2020 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The A-10, assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, landed with its landing gear in the up position after declaring an in-flight emergency.
    Courtesy of US Air Force/Andrea Jenkins
    An A-10C Thunderbolt II sits on the runway after making an emergency landing April 7, 2020 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The A-10, assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, landed with its landing gear in the up position after declaring an in-flight emergency.
    “The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission when the pilot declared an in-flight emergency,” reads the base’s release. “The aircraft had one person aboard and landed on the primary runway.”

    Although the release failed to offer any details regarding the in-flight mishap encountered by the unidentified pilot, it did note that the individual did not receive any injuries as a result of the risky landing. 

    Additional images of the Thunderbolt II’s “tummy slide” were also posted on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook group, offering interested viewers a variety of vantage points for the incident.

    It’s unclear how seriously the now-flightless bird was damaged during the landing; however, members of the aviation Facebook page did speculate that the veteran A-10C would be good as new after a fresh coat of paint.

    “Bet it will still fly,” one commenter wrote, before another chimed into the conversation, saying, “little touch up paint and she’ll be ready to go in an hour tops.”

    Others speculated that the bird wouldn’t return to the skies until the end of the week, after undergoing a systems and gear check.

    Assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron, the A-10C is part of the 23rd Fighter Group which comprises the Air Force’s largest combat-ready A-10C group in service.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

