Register
19:14 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pentagon

    Pentagon Orders EUCOM Not to Report Military Coronavirus Cases Over Security Concerns

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107561/44/1075614484_0:65:1200:740_1200x675_80_0_0_e1640e5beeaf263f1f87e6afa2e92a0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003301078766486-pentagon-orders-eucom-not-to-report-military-coronavirus-cases-over-security-concerns/

    The US Pentagon on Sunday ordered that the US European Command (EUCOM) headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, stop reporting the number of COVID-19 coronavirus infections within its military community, citing security concerns.

    In a statement, the US Army in Stuttgart said it will no longer release the number of coronavirus cases in its community due to a Department of Defense (DoD) directive that cited “operational security” as the reason, according to Stars & Stripes.

    “DoD will release numbers through their official platforms,” the Army in Stuttgart said.

    In addition, Jason Condrey, the garrison commander in Stuttgart, told his military community that the garrison would no longer be reporting coronavirus cases.

    “I can’t do that any longer,” Condrey is quoted as saying by Stars & Stripes, adding that “the virus is likely everywhere.” Since the number of cases has increased in Stuttgart, the military had tried to prevent the virus’s spread by shutting down numerous services and increasing testing through a drive-thru site, Stars & Stripes reported. 

    According to the outlet, 80 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday among military members in Stuttgart, where both EUCOM and the US Africa Command headquarters are located. There are at least 125 coronavirus infections within the US military in Germany.

    As of March 27, the Pentagon has reported 652 cases of the coronavirus within the DoD. Out of the total number of patients, 343 are active-duty military members, 135 are civilians, 111 are dependents and 63 are contractors, CNBC reported. There have been two deaths within the DoD. Last week, a US Marine became the first service member stationed inside the Pentagon to test positive for COVID-19.

    In a March 25 release, the DoD explained that the “Marine is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals. His last day in the Pentagon was March 13.”

    The Pentagon on March 25 also raised the military's health protection level on all DoD installations globally to the second-highest setting, known as “Charlie,” as the number of COVID-19-positive service members continues to increase. Under the Charlie designation, large-scale meetings at some DoD installations will be canceled, people's temperatures will need to be taken before they are allowed into military buildings, and some entrances to buildings will be restricted, Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah told reporters. 

    The latest data from Worldometer reveals that there are more than 764,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and more than 36,000 people have died as a result. In the US, there are more than 152,000 coronavirus cases, and more than 2,800 people have died from the disease.

    Related:

    US Navy Hospital Vessel Docks in New York City to Aid Residents Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Video
    Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Coronavirus, Syria, Strategic Stability Via Phone Call - Russian Ministry
    US Economy to ‘Surge Back’ in June After Coronavirus Lockdowns - Treasury Secretary
    Putin, Trump Discuss Coronavirus, Global Oil Market in Phone Conversation
    New York Stock Exchange Opens Trading As Markets Gripped by Coronavirus Fears - Video
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, US European Command (EUCOM), US Military, military
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse