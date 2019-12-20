Register
22:47 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for sessions on the second day of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland. (File)

    Keep Your Friends Close: Pentagon Chief Wants NATO to ‘Bind Turkey Closer to Alliance’

    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105393/36/1053933635.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/201912201077689859-keep-your-friends-close-pentagon-chief-wants-nato-to-bind-turkey-closer-to-alliance/

    Relations between Turkey and the US reached a new low last week as the Senate Foreign relations Committee approved slapping Ankara with sanctions over its purchase of a Russian air defence system. The move prompted President Erdogan to threaten to kick US troops out of Incirlik, a crucial logistical hub for US operations in the Middle East.

    US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper called on America’s NATO allies to help keep Turkey close to the alliance, while reiterating that the US won’t allow the country to get its F-35 fifth generation fighter planes, since it’s chosen to hang on to its S-400s.

    “They have accepted the S-400 which means they won’t receive the F-35…We need to bind them closer to the NATO alliance,” Esper said, speaking reporters on Friday.

    Esper also commented on the US’s continued illegal presence in Syria’s oil-producing regions, saying he couldn’t give an estimate on when the US might withdraw its roughly 600 troops from the war-torn country.

    “That’s a crystal ball that I don’t have. I think we’re there as long as we can ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS [Daesh]*,” he said.

    Asked to comment on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threat to close the Incirlik airbase to US forces if Washington moves forward with Syria and S-400-related sanctions, Esper said he wasn’t certain of the seriousness of the threat. “That’s one of the things…I need to follow up on to make sure I understand what’s driving that and how serious they are,” he said.

    A Turkish Air Force F-4 fighter jet flies over a minaret after it took off from Incirlik air base in Adana, Turkey, August 12, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    A Turkish Air Force F-4 fighter jet flies over a minaret after it took off from Incirlik air base in Adana, Turkey, August 12, 2015.

    Difficult Relations

    On Sunday, Erdogan warned that Ankara may kick the US out of Incirlik and Kurecik, another military base, if the US moved forward with sanctions over Turkey’s S-400 purchase.

    Last week, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the ‘Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act’, which includes sanctions against Turkey over its operation in northern Syria, and over Ankara’s decision to buy Russia’s S-400 air defence system. The bill is now set for a vote before the rest of the Senate.

    Turkish officials responded to the move by accusing Washington of “supporting a terrorist organization” (Syria’s Kurdish militias), and vowed not to “retreat” on the S-400 issue.

    Last week, speaking before the House Armed Services Committee, Secretary of Defence Esper expressed concerns over Turkey’s ‘drift away from’ the US and its allies, saying he was gravely concerned by growing ties between Moscow and Ankara, which he said was a sign of Turkey’s move away from the “NATO orbit.”

    Russia and Turkey penned a $2.5 billion agreement on the delivery of a contingent of S-400 air defence systems in late 2017, with deliveries beginning in July 2019. After the deal was signed, Washington tried to convince Turkey to drop the contract and to buy its Patriot missile systems instead. After Turkey refused, the country was dropped from Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet programme.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Cold-Turkey Revenge: Pre-Xmas Trump Impeachment Vote Falls on Date of Clinton’s Political Demise
    UK Media Claims Hamas Operatives Plotting Anti-Israel Attacks in Turkey
    Israeli MP Reportedly Targeted by a Turkey-Based Hamas Cell Urges US to Slap Sanctions on Turkey
    Moscow Worried Over Turkey's Military Cooperation With Libya's GNA - Source
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse