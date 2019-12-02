NATO Summit Final Communique to Include Reference to Russia - Source From Merkel's Office

A number of European countries have been pushing for enhanced military spending, citing an alleged Russian threat as a pretext for the expenditure boost. Moscow, for its part, is concerned with NATO's growing expansion towards the East.

A final communique from the NATO summit in London will include a reference to Russia, as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy, a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told reporters.

"This will not be a regular long communique with results of the summit, with statements on all political issues, NATO topics, but there will be a so-called London declaration, a short two-page one about commitment to the Transatlantic alliance ... there is a statement on Russia as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy that NATO has long had on Russia", the source said.

The summit will be held in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg previously said that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty will be touched upon at the gathering in London. He added that Russia is not an immediate threat to any member of the bloc, but rather a challenge for the alliance.