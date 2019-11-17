Moscow, Riyadh Continuing Talks on Licenced Production of AK-103 Rifles in Saudi Arabia

Russia and Saudi Arabia are currently discussing the licensed production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles, as the leaders of both countries previously discussed in a meeting, a representative from Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation revealed.
"[The two sides] are currently discussing the issue of licenced production of the Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles in Saudi Arabia. The topic was discussed in the recent meeting between the two heads of the two governments," Maria Vorobyeva, the agency's representative, said.
AK-103 is a Russian-made assault rifle designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov that has been in service since 2001. The weapon can be fitted with night vision and telescopic sights, a knife-bayonet or a grenade launcher.
All comments
Show new comments (0)