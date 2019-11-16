Russia Declassifies Soviet-Era Document Ordering Creation of First Naval Cruise Missile

P-5 is considered to be "an ancestor" of modern-day Russian cruise missiles - like Kalibr or Biryuza, used by Russia's military against various terrorist groups in the Middle East.

Russian nuclear tech corporation Rosatom has declassified a secret Soviet goverment document ordering the design for the USSR's first cruise missile - P-5 "Pyatyorka" (NATO codename SS-N-3C Shaddock) back in 1955.

The previously classified order, as well as many others, was published by the company ahead of the 75th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, which will be celebrated next August.

Russian Defence Ministry Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group ISIS targets in Syria

The Ministry of Medium Machine-Building Industry's order required the experimental design bureau No. 52 (OKB-52, currently known as NPO Mashinostroyeniya) to create 40 guided nuclear missiles and to place them on submarines.

P-5 was launched in 1957, and inducted into service by the Soviet military in 1959, becoming the first sea-based cruise missile in the world. It was capable of сarrying a blasting charge or nuclear charge and could hit deep inside an enemy's heartland.