NATO Commences Exercise Iron Wolf Near Russian Borders

During a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while attempts to create tensions at borders were unwelcome, Russia would remain calm during NATO exercises.

The Lithuanian Defence Ministry stated on Monday that some 4,000 troops from 11 NATO nations, including the US, the UK, Germany and are currently taking part in Exercise Iron Wolf.

According to the statement, the active phase of the drills that are being held near the city of Pabrade will last until 18 October.

The exercise is reportedly aimed at enhancing offensive and defensive operations as well as cooperation between the NATO forces.

NATO regularly holds major international exercises in the Baltic countries. The Saber Strike exercise mobilised around 18,000 troops from 19 allies and partners in June 2018, while the latest war games, codenamed Silver Arrow, wrapped up in mid-October and brought together over 3,000 soldiers from 12 NATO allies.

Russia has repeatedly objected to NATO's build-up on the alliance's eastern flank, saying that it will undermine regional stability and result in further tensions.