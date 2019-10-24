Russia Deploys S-400, Pantsir-S Missile Systems to Serbia for First Drills Abroad - Defence Ministry

In September, Moscow and Belgrade held joint drills dubbed "Slavic Shield-2019", involving S-400s and Pantsir-S systems, at the Ashuluk testing area in southern Russia.

Russia has dispatched its S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems to Serbia to participate in their first-ever military drills abroad, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed on Thursday.

The drill held at the Serbian airbase Batajnica will become the second stage of Russian-Serbian joint "Slavic Shield-2019" exercise.

The detection, tracking, classification and extermination of moving enemy aerial targets are expected to be tested during the war game that will wrap up on 29 October.

The S-400 Triumph is a Russian anti-aircraft weapons system which has been in service with the Russian army since 2007. It has been described as one of the most advanced air defence systems available.

© Sputnik / The latest S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems, which entered service with the Baltic Fleet air defense system in the Kaliningrad Region

The Pantsir (meaning Carapace in Russian) is a self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon designed to provide air defence against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.