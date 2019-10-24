Russia Deploys S-400, Pantsir-S Missile Systems to Serbia for First Drills Abroad - Defence Ministry

Russia has dispatched its S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems to Serbia to participate in their first-ever military drills abroad, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed on Thursday.
The drill held at the Serbian airbase Batajnica will become the second stage of Russian-Serbian joint "Slavic Shield-2019" exercise.
The detection, tracking, classification and extermination of moving enemy aerial targets are expected to be tested during the war game that will wrap up on 29 October.
The S-400 Triumph is a Russian anti-aircraft weapons system which has been in service with the Russian army since 2007. It has been described as one of the most advanced air defence systems available.
The Pantsir (meaning Carapace in Russian) is a self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon designed to provide air defence against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
