Chinese Media Outlet Reveals What Deters US from 'Attacking' Russia

The report comes after the United States withdrew from the INF Treaty on 2 August, citing alleged Russian violations as an excuse, along with the reluctance of other countries, including China, to join the treaty. The decision drew considerable criticism from Russia and other countries.

The United States refrains from "attacking" Russia due to Moscow's strategic nuclear arsenal, according to Chinese news service Sohu.

"In the modern world, if a country possesses strategic nuclear force, it is regarded as a hegemon - this is why such countries are sometimes called 'the secret for ensuring peace'," Sohu reported.

According to the author of the publication, Washington still "fears" Russia despite the demise of the Soviet Union and the reduction of its defence budget, as the Russian strategic nuclear might remains on full alert, and this forces the United States to "keep their powder dry".

The article also says that the US move to withdraw from the INF treaty has put considerable strategic pressure on Russia. However, the Russian "Grom-2019" drill made it clear to the entire world that its nuclear arsenal will safeguard the country's security.

Russian Defence Ministry Grom-2019 exercise

The author concludes that a new arms race on a scale with the one between the US and the Soviet Union is out of the question.

"The Russian Army can enhance its strengths and ensure prompt response if needed. Therefore, the US won't dare to shoot as much as a glance in Russia's direction in the coming decade".

The Grom-2019 exercises were held 15-17 October, involving about 12 thousand military personnel, as well as 213 strategic launchers, 105 aircraft, five strategic missile carriers, up to 15 surface ships, five submarines and 310 units of military and specialized equipment.

The Russian Defence Ministry noted that the exercises were purely defensive in nature, and not directed against other states.