US to Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers to Europe for Defender Europe Drills This Spring – EUCOM

According to the US European Command, the military equipment will begin arriving in Europe as early as February while the drills will kick off in April and May.

The United States will send a record 20,000 soldiers to Europe for participation in Defender Europe-20 drills marking the most significant deployment to the continent in the past 25 years, the US European Command (EUCOM) announced on Monday.

"Approximately 37,000 US allies and partner nation service members are expected to participate with roughly 20,000 soldiers deployed from the US," the EUCOM said in a statement.

The command added that the US military would dispatch a division headquarters as well as three tank brigades, as part of the upcoming war games.

The drills will take place in 10 different countries with the principal exercises taking place in Germany and Poland.

The joint multinational drills will take place in April-May 2020 with personnel and equipment movements starting in February, it added.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW