Register
13:20 GMT +329 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Astra Mk-I missile

    Indian Air Force to Get First Domestically Developed Air-to-Air Missile Soon - DRDO Chief

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Rajan Manickavasagam, Christian Alexander Tietgen / Astra Mk-I missile
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India will become the fifth nation in the world after the US, Russia, France and Israel to develop and deliver its first domestic beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) to the country’s air force, a defence research official said.

    The chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's primary military research and development establishment, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, told Indian daily the Times of India that the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile is ready for induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

    The successful induction of the Astra will take place after 15 years of research and development, and it is expected that the Indian Air Force will place an initial order for at least 200 missiles for its Sukhoi-30MKI jets, he said.

    "Astra is one of the best BVRAAMs in the world today. We can develop it for longer ranges," the daily quoted Dr Reddy as saying.

    Currently, efforts are on to expand the missile's strike range from 110-kilometres to over 160-kilometres.

    The 3.57-metre-long Astra air-to-air missile, with a mass weight of 154-kilograms, possesses the ability to fly at Mach 4.5 or over four times the speed of sound.

    It is domestically manufactured by Bharat Dynamic, a central government-run firm. Each missile costs about $11.35 million, which the DRDO claims is much cheaper compared to the Russian, French and Israeli BVRAAMs currently being used by the IAF.

    Dr Reddy said the missile has state-of-the-art electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) to tackle jamming by hostile aircraft and active radar terminal guidance.

    It also has accurate complex end-game algorithms to facilitate high single-shot kill probability in both head-on mode (where a surface-to-air missile system or jet aircraft engages another aircraft while the target aircraft is flying towards the attacker) or in tail-chase mode (where a surface-to-air missile system or jet aircraft engages another aircraft while the target aircraft is flying away from the attacker), he added.

    INDIA's Beyond Visual Range MISSILE ASTRA
    © Photo: Youtube/Rising India
    INDIA's Beyond Visual Range MISSILE ASTRA

    The government sanctions for the Astra missile project were first given in March 2004 at an initial cost of $13.54 million.

    After equipping Russian-origin Sukhois with the missile, the DRDO proposes fitting the missile onto the domestically manufactured Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Dr Reddy told the Times of India.

    The need for air-to-air missiles was underscored during the aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air force jets over the Nowshera Sector in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on 27 February.

    That dogfight took place a day after the Indian Air Force claimed that they bombed an alleged terror training facility of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad militant organisation in Pakistan's Balakot region.

    The IAF claimed that the "pre-emptive" missile strike in Balakot was undertaken in response to a suicide bomb attack on an Indian security convoy, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region on 14 February, killing 40 Indian troopers.

    During that dogfight, the Indian Air Force claimed that one of its fighter pilots, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, had downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane before being captured by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down by Pakistan Air Force jets.

    Wing Commander Abhinandan drew admiration not just for this feat, but also for his composure during his captivity in Pakistan. Pakistan eventually released him on the night of 1 March.

    After the attack in Pulwama, relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both India and Pakistan control part of Kashmir but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then, two of them over Kashmir.

    Related:

    India’s Defence Minister Okays Overhaul of Army Headquarters
    Moscow, New Delhi Discuss Production of S-400 Air Defence System in India - Rostec CEO
    India Focused on Creating Laser-Based Energy Weaponry for Future Warfare - Defence Research Chief
    Tags:
    defence, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse