The P-800 Oniks missile, commissioned in 2002, is a Russian supersonic anti-ship cruise missile developed by NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

The Russian Defence Ministry has published a video of the first launch of the P-800 Oniks missile in the country's Far East. The projectile was launched via the K-300P Bastion-P mobile coastal defence missile system.

The launch was deemed successful, as the missile struck its target, situated more than 200 kilometres away in the Chukotsk Sea.

Some 10 warships, as well as naval aviation, provided security for the launch.