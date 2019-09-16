Moscow, New Delhi Discuss Production of S-400 Air Defence System in India - Rostec CEO

Russia and India have signed a contract on the deliveries of the S-400 missile systems to New Delhi worth over $5 billion.

Russia's state corporation Rostec General Director Sergey Chemezov said Sunday, cited by Russian media, that both countries are currently in talks on the opening of the S-400 production line in India.

"Yes, we are discussing the localization [of S-400 production] with India as well", Chemezov said, adding that the closed deals on licensing of local production in India include also SU-30 jets and T-90 tanks.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that Moscow would deliver S-400 air defence systems to India in strict accordance with the schedule and the contract has been already prepaid.

Washington has repeatedly criticized India's defence cooperation with Russia since it sees the country as its major partner in Southern Asia. The United States made an attempt in 2018 to prevent India from reaching the deal with Russia on purchasing the S-400s.

The US Department of State said it could impose restrictions on any country engaged in transactions with Russia’s defence sector under 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Earlier this week, the Indian Defense Ministry struck a deal with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport to modernize radar and missile systems of Delhi class of Indian Navy ships. In particular, the contract envisages the upgrade of "the Air Defence capability of the P-15 Ships" and "major overhaul and refurbishment of subsystems".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW