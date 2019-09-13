Register
19:15 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    John F. Kennedy's Funeral Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy with Jackie Kennedy

    Robert F Kennedy's Son Claims 'Compelling Evidence' Father Assassinated by CIA Operative

    © East News / TED RUSSELL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by Kit Klarenberg
    0 60
    Subscribe

    On 5th June 1968, US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy was mortally wounded mere hours after winning the South Dakota and California Democratic primaries.

    After giving a televised victory address to journalists and campaign workers at his campaign headquarters in Los Angeles’ Ambassador Hotel, Kennedy left the podium and headed to a gathering of supporters elsewhere in the building – while walking through the hotel pantry, he was blasted three times with a handgun, once in the head and twice in the back.

    The apparent shooter, 24-year-old Palestinian refugee Sirhan Sirhan, was subdued by a group of individuals led by Kennedy’s bodyguard William Barry – Sirhan would continue firing the gun in random directions while restrained, wounding five more people in the process. Witnesses would later describe him as being in a ‘trance-like’ state throughout the incident.

    Kennedy died in hospital 26 hours later, and Sirhan was convicted of murder in April 1969, sentenced to death by gas chamber – commuted to life in prison three years later, after the California Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty. Despite repeatedly applying for parole in the decades since, he remains incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

    ​RFK Must Die

    On the surface, the parole board’s intransigence is perhaps understandable - few murders in history seem as eminently open and shut as Robert F Kennedy’s. Beyond the literal smoking gun clasped tightly in Sirhan’s hand that night, his pockets were laden with incriminating evidence, including .22 caliber bullets of the kind with which Kennedy was shot, and two newspaper clippings – one an article about the presidential hopeful’s pledge to provide military aid to Israel if elected, the other an advertisement for Kennedy’s appearance at the Ambassador Hotel.

    Police searches of Sirhan’s apartment also yielded a number of journals in which he outlined his growing fixation on killing Kennedy – the apparent impetus being Kennedy promising to send 50 fighter jets to Tel Aviv.

    "My determination to eliminate RFK is becoming more the more [sic] of an unshakeable obsession. Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated. .... Robert F. Kennedy must die before 5th June [1968],” an entry dated 18th May 1968 said.

    However, the case isn’t quite so clear-cut. For one, the location of Kennedy's wounds suggested his assassin fired from directly behind him, and Los Angeles’ Chief Coroner Thomas Noguchi, who performed Kennedy’s autopsy, concluded the fatal shot was fired behind Kennedy's right ear at a distance of approximately one inch - but dozens of witnesses place Sirhan a yard to the west of Kennedy during the shooting.

    Insinuations of a second shooter don’t end there. Sirhan's .22-caliber revolver held eight rounds, all of which were fired. Three bullets hit Kennedy, two lodging in his body and the other tearing through his arm, and the five bullets which struck the bystanders also lodged in their bodies – while this would by definition mean only one bullet could’ve become lodged in the pantry’s surfaces, three bullet holes were identified in the ceiling, and another two in the doorframe. The Los Angeles Police Department concluded the former were the result of ricochets, while never acknowledging the latter – officials would later remove the ceiling tiles and doorframe in question, and incinerate them.

    Moreover, in August 1975, a Los Angeles judge convened a panel of seven experts in forensics to examine ballistic evidence relating to the case – the group found the three bullets that hit Kennedy were all fired from the same gun, but couldn’t match the bullets with Sirhan's revolver. An internal police document subsequently released under freedom of information noted the bullets which hit Kennedy and ABC News reporter William Weisel were "not fired from same gun" and "Kennedy bullet not fired from Sirhan's revolver”.

    Validating the notion a second shooter was present that night yet further, in February 2008 audio forensic expert Philip van Praag conducted an extensive analysis of a recording of the incident and concluded 13 shots were fired, finding at least two instances in which the duration between shots firing was shorter than humanly possible using a single firearm. 

    Thane Eugene Cesar, who’d been employed by private security firm Ace Guard Service to protect Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel that evening, has repeatedly been named as the most likely second shooter. By day, he worked as a maintenance plumber at the Lockheed Aircraft plant in Burbank, which required Department of Defence security clearance. He’d leave the firm in 1971 for Hughes Aircraft Company, a major aerospace and defence contractor founded by reclusive, eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, the role positioning him at the firm’s second-highest security clearance level.

    When questioned by police, Cesar stated he had drawn a gun at the scene of the shooting, but claimed the weapon was .38 caliber, and he’d been knocked to the floor after the first shot and was unable to fire.

    While he admitted to having once possessed a .22 caliber pistol, he alleged he’d sold the pistol prior to the assassination – researcher William W. Turner tracked down the purchaser in October 1972, who provided him with the receipt for the firearm. It bore Cesar’s signature and was dated 6th September 1968, three months after the assassination.

    Cesar also made a number of comments to interviewing officers indicating he harboured extremely racist views and significant antipathy towards Kennedy, a champion of the civil rights movement.

    “I definitely wouldn’t have voted for Bobby Kennedy. He had the same ideas as John did and John sold our country down the road. He gave [the country] to the Commies, to the minorities…He said ‘here, you take over, you run the white man’. Blacks have been cramming this integrated idea down our throats for eight years, you learn to hate them…One of these days, at the rate they’re going, there’s going to be civil war in this country. The blacks will never win,” he said.

    Tell No Tales

    Cesar died aged 77 in the Philippines on 11th September 11 2019 - within hours, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to social media to state “compelling evidence” indicates Cesar murdered his father.

    Noting Cesar had landed the Ambassador Hotel security job “about one week earlier”, Kennedy Jr. alleges Cesar “waited in the pantry” as his father spoke in the ballroom, then “grabbed” him father by the elbow and “guided him toward Sirhan” – an accompanying photo is emblazoned with text claiming “multiple public records data aggregation services list Cesar's earlier employers as General Motors, the Mormon Church, and the Central Intelligence Agency”.

    View this post on Instagram

    Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystander and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were “contact” shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.

    A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr) on

    “By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon…I had plans to meet Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of US$25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing,” he fulminated.

    It’s not the first time RFK Jr. has suggested Cesar was responsible for his father’s killing, and he’s not the only member of the Kennedy clan who believes Cesar is responsible for his father's death – he’s previously claimed the LAPD unit that investigated her father’s assassination was run by active CIA operatives, and “destroyed thousands of pieces of evidence”. Moreover, he claimed Sirhan's state-appointed legal representative Grant Cooper was the personal lawyer of mobster Johnny Rosselli, who “ran the assassination program for the CIA against Castro” – Cooper “pressured Sirhan to plead guilty so there was no trial”, he alleged.

    Whatever secrets Cesar may have had he evidently took to the grave – and Sirhan can shed no light on the ever-mystifying case either, as beyond his ongoing imprisonment, he’s had no memory of the shooting ever since that fateful day. Most of his self-incriminatory statements were given while he was under hypnosis - although transcripts of the interviews show Sirhan had trouble believing he’d pulled the trigger. 

    “My own conscience doesn’t agree with what I did…It’s against my upbringing, my very nature. My childhood, the family, the church, prayers, bibles, and all that, thou shall not kill, and what I’ve tried to conform to as far as the ethics of life or the moralities of life. And here I go and splatter this guy’s brains. It’s just not me. It’s just not me,” he said at one point.

    Defence psychiatrists Eric Marcus and Bernard Diamond examined Sirhan, and concluded he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, and was in a dissociative state at the time of the shooting - a disruption in the normal processes of memory and consciousness – meaning he couldn’t be held criminally responsible for his alleged actions. 

    Psychologist and hypnosis expert Dr. Eduard Simson-Kallas went even further – after spending 35 hours interviewing Sirhan at San Quentin Prison in 1969, he alleged Sirhan had been psychologically programmed by persons unknown to commit the murder, that he wasn’t aware or in control of his actions at the time, and his mind was "wiped" in the aftermath by the conspirators so he’d have no memory of the event or of the people who programmed him. 

    Critics of Simson-Kallas’ admittedly eyebrow raising theory have suggested he was inspired by The Manchurian Candidate, a then-popular thriller novel in which a US soldier taken prisoner during the Korean War is brainwashed by his captors into becoming a ‘sleeper agent’, and after release reintegrates into US society unaware he’s been primed to carry out an assassination and facilitate the Communist-takeover of the US.

    In an extremely curious coincidence, the director of the book’s film adaptation John Frankenheimer became a close friend of Robert F. Kennedy during its creation in 1962, and produced a number of commercials for use in Kennedy’s 1968 presidential campaign. Even more amazingly, it was none other than Frankenheimer who drove Kennedy from Los Angeles Airport to the Ambassador Hotel for his acceptance speech.

    Related:

    19,000 JFK Files Released, But Trump Orders 520 Withheld for Security Reasons
    CIA, Mafia, Cubans: Top Five JFK Assassination Theories 55 Years On
    US Would Not Have Been Embroiled in Vietnam War Had JFK Remained - Professor
    ‘I’ll Take Care of You’: Close Friend Recalls Last Conversation With JFK Jr.
    Tags:
    conspiracy, assassinations, JFK Assassination, assassination
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse