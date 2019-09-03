Russia to Launch Production of New Mi-171A3 Helicopter for Shelf Operations Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will soon launch production of a new Mi-171A3 helicopter for shelf operations, Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (part of Russian Helicopters) Managing Director Leonid Belykh said in an interview.

"An offshore version of Mi-171A2, the Mi-171A3 helicopter, which will meet all the requirements for shelf operations, will be launched [into production] soon. Preparations for its production are already underway", Belykh stated.

There has not been any need in such a helicopter previously, since oil used to be produced onshore only, he explained.

The Mi-173A3 is a deeply modernised version of the Mi-171A2 multipurpose helicopter. Its detailed technical characteristics are yet to be revealed.