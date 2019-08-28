Russia Ready to Help Turkey Create TF-X Fifth-Generation Fighter

Russia may help Turkey to create its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter, the head of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

"They have a TF-X project; we are ready to discuss this in terms of industrial cooperation. Moreover, the two leaders [Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] stressed yesterday that industrial cooperation between the two countries was possible and desirable. Our industry is ready, in principle", Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 International Air Show at Moscow region's Zhukovsky airfield.

Addressing the issue of S-400 deliveries to Turkey, Shugayev said that the second stage of the shipment would be completed within several weeks.

"The deliveries of the second batch of the S-400 systems have started and will last several weeks, several dozen flights [will be conducted to deliver the S-400s]. Training of Turkish experts continues. We will complete it at the end of this year or the beginning of the next year", Shugayev said.

The official added that Ankara is interested in purchasing Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, noting that talks on the potential purchases are underway.

"I will hold negotiations with my Turkish counterpart [Undersecretary for Defense Industries Ismail] Demir. We will continue discussing topics on the agenda, including [Russian air defense systems] S-400 and possible deliveries of Su-35 or Su-57. A big interest has been shown [by Turkey]. It is early to talk about contractual negotiations, there has not been any application yet, consultations should be held", the official stated.

According to Shugayev, Russia and Ankara are also discussing deliveries of aircraft engines and electronic warfare equipment to Turkey.

"We'll conduct dialogue on aviation and engines. We also have ideas on cooperation on electronic warfare weapons", Shugayev added.

The statement comes as Turkey began receiving the second batch of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems. Russia completed the shipment of the first batch of S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in July under a contract that was signed in December 2017. The US initially pressured Ankara to scrap the deal, but Turkey rejected the American calls.