Nuclear-Capable Russian Tu-160 Strategic Bomber Operating Over Syria – Video

A three-minute video has been released of the Tu-160 which features the supersonic strategic bomber on a training flight, as well as being used in combat in Syria.

The work of the flagship of the Russian Aerospace Forces has never been demonstrated in such detail. In particular, the video shows the aircraft launching cruise missiles, destroying ground targets, refuelling mid-air and being escorted by fighter jets.

The Tu-160, one of the world’s biggest strategic bombers, is also known in the military as the "White Swan" for the huge span of its white wings. The bomber holds multiple world records, among others for being the largest military jet capable of reaching speeds in excess of Mach 2.