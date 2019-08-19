The MiG-31 is an all-weather long-range supersonic interceptor jet. It is designed to intercept and destroy air targets at extremely low, medium, and high altitudes. Its modernised version, the MiG-3BM, has been fitted with a new weapons control system and a more modern radar.

Pacific Fleet Naval Aviation MiG-31BM interceptor jets have performed near-space training flights, the broadcaster Zvezda reported posting a video of the drill from inside the cockpit.

The footage shows the aircraft's takeoff, ascent, and flight in the stratosphere. The flight was carried out at an altitude of more than 20,000 metres at a speed of 2,500 kilometres per hour. The crew attempted to spot a simulated enemy without involving ground-based air defence systems.

The pilots also performed electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles. The MiG-31BM crew carried out six flights to the stratosphere overall.