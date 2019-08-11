Russian MiG-31K Jets Show Brand-New ‘Kinzhal’ Hypersonic Missile System (VIDEO)

Two high-altitude MiG-31K fighters armed with "Kinzhal" (Dagger) missiles took part in the air show held at the Dubrovichi training ground on Saturday, debuting the hypersonic system.

The fighters provided cover for assault and bomber aircraft in destroying a battery of a notional enemy’s surface-to-air missile systems, covering 60 goals of twelve types set at the training ground.

The” Dagger” hypersonic missile along with other recent Russian weapon developments was introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a message to the Federal Assembly in 2018. The missile is capable of speeds of ten Machs and is said to be capable of overcoming all existing air defence and missile defence systems, delivering nuclear and conventional warheads at distances of up to two thousand kilometres.

Ten MiG-31K interceptor aircraft armed with “Dagger” have been on pilot combat duty in the Southern Military District since the end of 2017.