Russia Signs Deals With India to Deliver 1,000 Air-to-Air Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has signed deals with India to deliver about 1,000 air-to-air missiles of different kinds, the press service of the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, rather big contracts on air-to-air missiles were signed some time ago, aiming to deliver about 1,000 different missiles," the defense cooperation agency said.

On Monday, India's ANI news agency reported that New Delhi had signed a contract with Russia to buy R-27 air-to-air missiles.

Medium-range R-27T, R-27R and R-27P air-to-air missiles are designed to destroy aerial targets (highly manoeuvrable airplanes, helicopters, etc.) at any time, day or night, and from any angle. The R-27 is designed to hit targets at an altitude of 20 metres to 25 km at a target speed of up to 3,500 km/h.

Earlier, India signed $215 million deal with Russia to purchase of around 300 R-73 extended range air to air missile for its frontline fighter jet Su-30MKI, ANI reported citing government sources.