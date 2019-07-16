Register
18:39 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Royal Court of Justice, London

    Undercover Officer Who Spied On Dead London Teenager's Grieving Family Unmasked

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 30

    The revelation undercover officers spied on the Lawrence family was the catalyst for the launch of the Undercover Policing Inquiry in 2014 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May, and Mitting has confirmed one of the central issues being examined by his probe is how the police monitored the Lawrences.

    The cover name of a black undercover police officer who spied on the justice campaign led by parents of teenager Stephen Lawrence, murdered in a racially-motivated attack in 1993, has been revealed.

    Under the name ‘Anthony Lewis’, the undercover operative - a member of the now-defunct Special Demonstration Squad - pretended to be a left-wing and anti-racist campaigner 1991 - 1995. Along the way, he ended up monitoring the activities of Doreen and Neville Lawrence, as they fought publicly to persuade authorities to properly investigate their son’s death.

    His identity was published 16th July by the Undercover Policing Inquiry,  led by retired judge John Mitting, which is examining the activities of police spies who infiltrated over 1,000 political groups since 1968. Lewis, now a sexagenarian, tried but failed to persuade the Inquiry to keep his undercover identity confidential.

    ​Another key issue under scrutiny by the Inquiry is the widespread practice of undercover officers deceiving women into long-term relationships - few ‘spycops’ identified so far didn’t engage in sexual relations while deployed, and Lewis is no different.

    He has admitted to courting a female activist for just over a year - speaking anonymously, his former partner said Lewis claimed to hail from Oldham, worked as a German translator and a DJ for private parties, using the name Bobby McGee and lived in a “really bland” bedsit in Tottenham, north London.

    Collateral Intrusion?

    The details of Lewis’ deployment also became known that year after May asked barrister Mark Ellison QC to investigate authorities’ surveillance of the Lawrence family.

    Ellison revealed that over the process of his deployment, he gathered “quite a lot of reporting” about their campaign, although suggested this was pure ‘collateral intrusion' — inadvertent surveillance by officers investigating individuals involved in the campaign who were part of other campaign groups, rather than the Lawrences directly.

    “The closest [Lewis] got to the Lawrence family was being a spectator at public meetings where they spoke. [Lewis] never met them or spoke to them. However [he] did pick up intelligence about the Lawrence family campaign through indirect means, and by knowing people who were close to the family. [The SDS weren’t] looking at the Lawrence family. The SDS was simply looking at the organisations around the family,” Ellison wrote.

    ​The SDS claim to have gathered intelligence on a variety of grieving families in this manner. Sukhdev Reel, whose 20-year-old Ricky died in mysterious circumstances after being chased by racist thugs, discovered in 2014 her family’s campaign had all been subject to covert police surveillance, with undercover operatives regularly attending the group's meetings. While authorities claim this monitoring was purely inadvertent and incidental, she finds that hard to believe given the major police obfuscation on the questions of what intelligence was gathered, how, and when.

    "In 2015, I was invited by Scotland Yard to view the reports police spies had compiled on us. I was elated — but when I saw them, there was nothing there. Almost all the content had been redacted. Our hopes were raised so high, and to receive nothing left us still wondering. Who was spying on us? What information did they collect? Why? The police kept these reports for 21 years!" she told me in May 2018.

    Casting further doubt on this explanation, Peter Francis, who under the pseudonym ‘Pete Black' infiltrated 12 separate justice campaigns 1993 —1997, has claimed part of his mission when spying on the Lawrence Family Campaign was to find incriminating information about the group, and Stephen's family and friends, in order to discredit it and them in the eyes of the public.

    "Had I have found anything detrimental, the police using the media would've used that information to smear the family. My superiors were after any intelligence of that order. That was made clear to me. The Lawrences were not unique in this. I suggest journalists read some of the information leaked to the press at the time about these campaigns and seriously question where they came from and why. They should also look at how some of the tabloids reported the Lawrence death very early on," Peter has alleged.

    Francis' revelations merely confirmed suspicions of a police vendetta against Stephen Lawrence's close friend Duwayne Brooks, the main witness to the 1994 murder. He was repeatedly arrested in the years afterward — in one instance, he was alleged to have fought during an anti-racist march outside the British National Party headquarters in Welling. Although he was charged, the case collapsed — proceeding with the prosecution could've revealed information on his activities had been supplied by undercover officers.

    Undercover officer ‘David Hagan' also gathered personal details about the Lawrences, including personal information about the state of their marriage. Perhaps significantly, Hagan was also one of the officers who spied on the Reel family.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: The Battle to Investigate Undercover Police Spies' Crimes in Scotland
    Gilets Jaunes Infiltrer: Undercover French Police Wear Yellow Vests Too
    'Nervous Loser': Undercover Cop Infiltrated Pro-Palestinian Activists in the UK
    Undercover 'Serial Sex Pest' Cop Attacks Peaceful Protesters Exposing His Crimes
    Tags:
    undercover police operative (UCO), undercover operation, undercover police, undercover agent
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse