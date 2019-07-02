US Air Force’s A-10 Warthog Strikes Bird, Drops Three Dummy Bombs Over Florida

Officials with the US Air Force launched an investigation this week after reports revealed that three small, non-explosive training munitions were dropped over northern Florida during a routine training mission.

The incident, which unfolded on Monday, came moments after one of the service’s A-10C Thunderbolt II jets struck a bird mid-flight during a training session. In a statement, Georgia’s Moody Air Force Base indicated that the deployment of the three BDU-33 practice munitions did not result in any injuries or damages.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, the dummy bombs were reportedly dropped some 54 miles southwest of the Georgia base “in the general vicinity of two kilometers west of Highway 129 near Suwannee Springs.”

Although the 25-pound munitions are primarily used for training sessions, officials have urged locals to not handle the devices, since they are equipped with small pyrotechnic charges. Individuals who happen to come upon the munitions are urged to take note of their locations and call on local law enforcement officials.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.