Register
00:44 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, Type 001A, competes sea trials

    Running on E? China's Second Aircraft Carrier May Experience Fuel Constraints

    © Screenshot/CCTV
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 29

    Needing to store roughly 13,000 metric tons of fuel for its operations, China's second aircraft carrier is likely to experience fuel supply issues once it's sent out on official business as part of the People's Liberation Army-Navy.

    The Asia Times reported that the Type 001A carrier will be required to replenish its fuel whenever it consumes a third of its tank, which suggests that the carrier will only be able to go six days before needing to be topped off with its next hit of marine fuel.

    Figures provided by the outlet note that the carrier consumes roughly 1,100 tons of fuel every day when traveling at 20 knots, using up a whopping 1,500 tons during active combat operations.

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, made available on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet takes off from China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. China has successfully landed a fighter jet on its first aircraft carrier, which entered service two months ago, the country's official news agency confirmed Sunday. The Liaoning aircraft carrier underscores China's ambitions to be a leading Asian naval power, but it is not expected to carry a full complement of planes or be ready for combat for some time.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming
    China Mulls Installing Electromagnetic Catapults on First Aircraft Carrier

    And it's not just fuel for the vessel that officials will need to be concerned about. According to the publication, the carrier will also need to store enough fuel to cover the needs of the dozens of fourth-generation Shenyang J-15 fighter jets aboard the deck.

    The aircraft carrier, which is currently in its final stages of sea trials, is said to be undergoing tests along the northern portion of the Yellow Sea. Having already tested out the vessel's avionics, radar and communication systems, experts have indicated that the latest trials may focus more on aircraft takeoffs and landings, Navy Recognitition noted.

    Earlier this year, China's state broadcaster CCTV aired footage offering a peek at the inner workings of the vessel, showing off the homegrown carrier's ski-jump flight deck, bulbous bow and weapons systems.

    ​According to the Times, China's second aircraft carrier will be assigned to patrol the South China Sea, much of which Beijing has claimed as its sovereign territory.

    The hotly contested waters have long been a thorn in the side of US-China relations, with Washington repeatedly condemning Beijing for placing weapons on artificial islands. The two countries have also butted heads over the US' continued freedom of navigation operations in the area.

    China's lone active aircraft carrier is the Liaoning, a Soviet Kuznetsov-class vessel that China acquired from Ukraine in 1998.

    Related:

    China's Third Aircraft Carrier Could Set Sail Sometime in 2023 (PHOTOS)
    China Reportedly Starts Building 'New-Generation' Aircraft Carrier
    China’s Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Gets Superstructure Overhaul (PHOTOS)
    China's Aircraft Carrier Fleet Poised to Expand Rapidly
    China Takes Major Step Toward Goal of Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier
    Tags:
    fuel, aircraft carriers, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse