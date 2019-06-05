Register
05 June 2019
    A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft integrated with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) while conducting a routine training mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan Sep. 26, 2018

    US Air Force, Congress Locked in Budget Battle Over B-52 Engine Update

    Replacement engines for the US Air Force’s biggest bomber hang in the balance of a dispute between the Pentagon and Capitol Hill over acquisition funding.

    Staff on the House Armed Services Committee told reporters at a Monday briefing that Congress wouldn't authorize funding for a replacement engine program until the Air Force provides definitive requirements for those engines, Military.com reported. However, the Air Force insists its new streamlined acquisition program can handle the costs responsibly, even without such a cost roadmap.

    Air Force Acquisition Executive Will Roper wrote to the committee in January that the service was moving forward with nine development initiatives under the Middle Tier Acquisition program, also called Section 804 after the part of the National Defense Authorization Act that permits it, according to Air Force Magazine. One of those was the B-52 engine update, intended to extend the 60-year-old bombers' lives another 30 years.

    An artist rendering of the future Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia class are a shipbuilding priority and will replace the Ohio-class submarines reaching maximum extended service life. The Columbia-class Program Executive Office is on track to begin construction with USS Columbia (SSBN 826) in fiscal year 2021, deliver in fiscal year 2028, and on patrol in 2031.
    © U.S. Navy illustration
    US Navy Plans to Push $5B More Per Year Toward Nuclear Sub Development

    A program qualifies for Section 804 treatment if the Air Force believes that a prototype can be operational in two to five years. The idea is that, in order to streamline the acquisition process for shorter programs, most of the decision-making and oversight is handled by the service branches and not Congress, so that lawmakers can concentrate on the bigger programs, according to Breaking Defense.

    "We're concerned that… by utilizing that authority, they're not doing their due diligence with regard to the requirements," a House Armed Services Committee staff member told reporters Monday.

    Sputnik reported in December 2017 that Boeing and Rolls Royce were both eyeing the lucrative engine contract, which has been anticipated for decades.

    It's taken years to get the engine program funded, with Sputnik reporting in 2017 that, due to funding constraints created by the US government's temporary self-funding via continuing resolutions, the B-52 engine question wasn't likely to be considered until Fiscal Year 2019, which began last fall.

    The B-52 Stratofortress is the Air Force's largest bomber, powered by eight massive turbojet engines. The planes form part of the US' nuclear triad, being tasked with delivering atom bombs to targets in the event of a nuclear exchange.

    
