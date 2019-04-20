WATCH Countless Russian Military Vehicles Arrive in Moscow

According to reports, the military equipment includes T-34-85 and Т-72 tanks, 9K720 Iskander and S-400 missile systems, BM-30 Smerch rocket launchers, and much more.

The war machines that will be participating in the traditional Victory Day Parade have been transported to Moscow, Russian media reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The military has issued photos showing various types of armoured vehicles and missile systems travelling on Friday night to the Russian capital, where they will be prepared for the parade.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky Military equipment deployed in Moscow to participate in 9 Victory Day Parade on 9 May

The parade will commemorate the 74th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

According to official information, over 20,000 personnel and almost 200 vehicles were rehearsing for the event.