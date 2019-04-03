Russian Tu-160 Bombers Perform Flight Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have carried out a routine patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North seas, the Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighter jets, and spent over 13 hours airborne. The aircraft performed aerial refuelling.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian aircraft were shadowed by F-16 fighters of the Danish Air Force and the Norwegian Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

"All flights of the aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace,” the ministry stressed.