Russian Su-35 Jets Caught on VIDEO From Defence Minister's Plane in Syria

New Russian Su-35c (NATO reporting name Flanker-Е+) jets have been filmed in the skies above Syria while escorting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's aircraft.
The footage which was shot through the window of the minister's plane shows two pairs of the Russian Su-35c fighter jets that are usually stationed at the Hmeymim Air Base in the western part of Syria.
During the flight of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu over the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, the board of the Head of the Military Department was escorted by Su-35S fighter jets from the Hmeymim Air Base pic.twitter.com/brnjMglkNQ— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) 20 марта 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)