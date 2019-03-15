S-400 Air Defence Systems Go on Combat Duty in Russia's Westernmost Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Combat crews of Russia's advanced S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems started combat duty in the Kaliningrad region, the Baltic Fleet said in a statement Friday.

"The combat crews of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems from the air defence missile regiment of the Baltic Fleet's air defense formation went on combat duty for air defence in the Kaliningrad region," the Western Military District's spokesman for the Baltic Fleet, Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov, told reporters.

The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system and can carry three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range.

The weapon is designed to track and destroy various types of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.