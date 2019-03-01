Germany May Extend Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Beyond Deadline - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government is considering the possibility of extending its halt on arms sales to Saudi Arabia for two weeks, with the current deadline set for March 9, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing sources.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to extend the freeze in arms deliveries to Riyadh, the outlet said.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Berlin would make a decision regarding the halt on weapons shipments sometime in March.

Germany banned weapon sales to Saudi Arabia last fall following the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on February 20 that future decisions on whether to deliver arms to Saudi Arabia would depend on how the conflict develops in Yemen.