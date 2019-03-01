Germany May Extend Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Beyond Deadline - Reports

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed to extend the freeze in arms deliveries to Riyadh, the outlet said.
Germany banned weapon sales to Saudi Arabia last fall following the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on February 20 that future decisions on whether to deliver arms to Saudi Arabia would depend on how the conflict develops in Yemen.
