Yars ICBM Test Launched From Plesetsk Space Centre - Russian Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has test-launched an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk space centre, the set tasks have been implemented in full, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"On February 6, at 11:31 Moscow time, the Plesetsk state test space centre conducted a test launch of a Yars… solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) equipped with multiple warheads", the statement said.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova Russian Military Releases PHOTO of US Plant Set to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Treaty

It said the test warheads arrived at a given area at the Kura range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

"The tasks have been implemented in full. The purpose of the launch was to confirm the tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the advanced missile system", the ministry said.

The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) was introduced into service in July 2010. It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo. It carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.