Register
06:44 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    AK-15 and AK-12

    Kalashnikov Concern Plans to Start Production of NATO-Standard Assault Rifle

    © Sputnik / Vasily Raksha
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kalashnikov Concern is planning to begin mass production of the AK-308 assault rifle with NATO-standard ammunition in 2019, the concern's General Director Vladimir Dmitriev said.

    "The factory tests have been completed, and the preliminary tests are coming up. If everything goes well, then this year we will be able to start mass production," Dmitriev said in an interview with Sputnik and the Kommersant newspaper.

    "The AK-308 is certainly interesting as a combat weapon, since assault rifles of this calibre are extremely rare, but at the same time we expect that it will have demand domestically as a civilian weapon, because this is one of the main calibres for hunting rifles," Dmitriev said.

    President Vladimir Putin visits Patriot park
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    WATCH Putin Try Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    The weapon was developed on the basis of the AK-103 assault rifle chambered for 7.62x51 mm rounds (standard rifle and machine-gun ammunition of NATO member countries) with elements and components of the AK-12 automatic rifle, according to the Kalashnikov Concern.

    Vladimir Dmitriev also said that Russia and Armenia have signed a contract for the supply of the AK-12 assault rifles to Yerevan.

    "For now, I can only say that Armenia will be the first country, other than Russia, which will buy AK-12. The contract has been signed, and we are preparing a first small batch, which consists of about 50 assault rifles," Dmitriev said in an interview.

    Concept of a new Electric Car by Kalashnikov concern. 2018
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    UAE to Purchase Kalashnikov-Made Electric Cars and Motorcycles
    READ MORE: Kalashnikov Concern Develops Outfit for Arctic Special Forces — Statement

    It was reported earlier that the Russian Defence Ministry adopted into service the AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles, developed by the Kalashnikov Concern, as part of the Ratnik "future soldier" gear.

    The first shipment of these assault rifles was delivered to the Russian military at the end of 2018 in the framework of the state armament order for 2019.

    Related:

    Kalashnikov Vows to Develop New Electric Supercar to Rival Tesla (VIDEO)
    Kalashnikov Developers Showcase Humanoid Combat Robot
    All About Guns? Top 5 Most Surprising Kalashnikov Products
    Twitter Afire as NATO Drills Poster Features Soldiers With Kalashnikov Rifles
    Tags:
    Rifle, AK-15, AK-12, Russian Defense Ministry, NATO, Kalashnikov Concern, Armenia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse