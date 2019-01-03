Gatwick, Heathrow Airports Order Military Anti-Drone Gear - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The equipment, worth millions of pounds, will be used to detect unmanned aerial vehicles at UK’s two busiest airports, Gatwick and Heathrow, The Times said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, UK transport minister Chris Grayling reportedly held a meeting of police, military and aviation chiefs to discuss the outcome of the recent Gatwick's shutdown.

Flights were grounded for three days from December 19 at the airport near London after drones were spotted near runways, disrupting Christmas plans of 140,000 travelers. Drones were reportedly spotted 67 times near Gatwick tarmac over three days last week, forcing airport authorities to ground flights and divert planes. Disruptions stopped only after the army used anti-drone technology.

The anti-drone capabilities were removed earlier this week. Two suspects were detained by police but then released.

Aviation minister Elizabeth Sugg is expected to meet with airport authorities next week to lay out a strategy for dealing with drones.

