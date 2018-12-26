Russia's Avangard System Missile Test-Launched From Orenburg Region - Kremlin

The Russian Defence Ministry, on orders from President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday conducted a successful test launch of an Avangard missile from the Orenburg region, hitting a target in Kamchatka, the Kremlin press service reports.

"Putin arrived at the National Defence Control Centre and gave the command to start the tests. The launch was conducted by combat troops of the Strategic Missile Forces from the Dombarovsky launch facility [Orenburg region]. The missile hit a mock-up target at the Kura missile test range in Kamchatka", Kremlin's press-service said.

"Putin thanked the creators of Avangard, the test participants and the Ministry of Defense for their excellent work," Kremlin's press-service added.

The program of flight tests of the missile of the Avangard system has been completed and makes it possible to put the system into service in time, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement Wednesday.

"The flight test program has been completed, which allows the Avangard system to be put into service with the Strategic Missile Forces in due time," the Kremlin said.

It said the capabilities of the tested winged glider unit make it possible to bypass the coverage areas of information and fire missile defenses, which allow it to effectively overcome all existing and prospective missile defense systems.