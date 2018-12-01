Russia Successfully Tests Modernised Air Defence Missile (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces have successfully conducted a test-firing of a modernised air defence rocket at the Sary Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"The combat troops of the the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted another test launch of the upgraded missile of the Russian anti-missile defence system on the Sary Shagan testing ground (Republic of Kazakhstan)," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

According to Colonel Sergei Grabchuk, the officer tasked with running the department which operates the Russian Aerospace Forces anti-missile defence system, after a series of tests, the new antimissile defence system "confirmed the characteristics that were set to it and successfully completed the task, hitting the conventional target with a given accuracy".

The air defence system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces and is designed to protect against air attacks.