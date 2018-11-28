Russian Aircraft Corp. to Complete MiG-35 Fighter Testing in 2019 - MiG Chief

'We are at the production stage, in the near future the aircraft will begin to be received by Defence Ministry operating organizations. From the viewpoint of conducting the final tests, we expect that in 2019 we will complete the entire complex of tests', Tarasenko said.

He said the MiG Corporation hoped for prompt signing of export contracts for MiG-35 supplies.

The contract for the supply of the first lot of six MiG-35 multifunctional fighters was signed at the 2018 Army Forum on August 22.

The MiG-35 is the newest multi-purpose fighter of the 4++ generation, which is a further development of the MiG-29K, KUB and MiG-29M, and M2 aircraft. Flight tests and the international presentation of the vehicle took place in January 2017, and in December of the same year, the factory testing of the fighter was ended.