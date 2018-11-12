Moscow to Conduct Military Inspection of NATO Activity, Drills in Europe

According to the official, the Russian experts will visit training areas and ranges, will be briefed about the military activities, formations and units in the areas as well as about the NATO Anakonda 2018 drills that will be held in Poland in that period of time.
Moreover, the Russian experts will be thoroughly briefed about the Edelweiss 2018 drills that will be held in Germany in that period of time.
“On November 12-15, within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans to inspect an area of some 12,000 square kilometers [over 1,600 miles] in Germany,” Ryzhkov noted.
READ MORE: Commission Finds NATO Bombs Continue to Kill Serbs 19 Years After 1999 Strikes
In addition, the Russian experts will visit training areas and ranges in the area of the Trident Juncture drills that were held in Norway on October 25 – November 7.
The Vienna Document is aimed at confidence and security building in Europe and envisages Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.
All comments
Show new comments (0)