Moscow to Conduct Military Inspection of NATO Activity, Drills in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian experts will carry out military activity assessments in Norway, Poland and Germany under the Vienna Document on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures on November 12-16, the head of Russia's Nuclear Risk Reduction Center said.

According to the official, the Russian experts will visit training areas and ranges, will be briefed about the military activities, formations and units in the areas as well as about the NATO Anakonda 2018 drills that will be held in Poland in that period of time.

© AFP 2018 / Jonathan NACKSTRAND 'Best' of NATO Mega Drills: From Pooing in Public to Pub Crawling and Beyond

"On November 12-16, within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to observe some types of military activities in Poland,” Sergei Ryzhkov said.

Moreover, the Russian experts will be thoroughly briefed about the Edelweiss 2018 drills that will be held in Germany in that period of time.

“On November 12-15, within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans to inspect an area of some 12,000 square kilometers [over 1,600 miles] in Germany,” Ryzhkov noted.

READ MORE: Commission Finds NATO Bombs Continue to Kill Serbs 19 Years After 1999 Strikes

In addition, the Russian experts will visit training areas and ranges in the area of the Trident Juncture drills that were held in Norway on October 25 – November 7.

© Sputnik / Stringer NATO Begins Anakonda-2018 Drills in Poland

“On November 12-15, within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans to inspect an area of some 16,000 square kilometers in Norway,” Ryzhkov noted

The Vienna Document is aimed at confidence and security building in Europe and envisages Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.