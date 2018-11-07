Large Joint Military Drills By Russia, China Could Become Regular – Lawmaker

"Countries that are militarily weaker and states that are equal, such as China, are seeking an alliance with us. I believe that joint exercises on such a colossal scale as this year will become a good tradition," Bondarev said.
The maneuvers involved nearly 300,000 servicemen, 36,000 vehicles, up to 80 ships and support vessels, and over 1,000 aircraft.
The drills have gained an international status, with troops from China and Mongolia taking part in one of the stages this year.
