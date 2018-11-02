Register
23:14 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense

    Pentagon Apologizes After Words ‘Negro Blood’ Found in Saudi Arabia Guide

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Central Command has been forced to apologize for embarrassing and archaic language found in a guidebook it issues to personnel preparing to ship to Saudi Arabia. Among other cultural descriptions, the book referred to Saudi Arabs as having mixed “Negro blood.”

    A 69-page welcome booklet printed in June 2018 contained the phrase, as highlighted by Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Yemen Ceasefire Calls Intensify as US Support For Saudi Arabia Fades

    "If you are sent on a training mission in Saudi Arabia, this is the official military document you get," Minhaj said on his show "Patriot Act," which premiered Sunday on Netflix. "Oh, America, even in boring technical manuals you somehow manage to be racist."

    "The population of [Saudi Arabia] is mainly composed of descendants of indigenous tribes that have inhabited the peninsula since prehistoric times with some later mixture of Negro blood from slaves imported from Africa," says a section titled "People and Population," according to Stars and Stripes.

    The booklet contains a lot of useful information about Saudi cultural practices different from those in Western countries with which US personnel might be more familiar, such as a lack of pornography and alcohol, the differences between Sunni and Shia Islam and the numerous prohibitions on receiving shipments through military mail.

    However, in addition to the race science language, there are also bizarre and sweeping generalizations such as: "To speak of the Saudi Arab is to speak of his religion and culture, for they are bound together inextricably," Vox noted.

    In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    US Vital to UN Effort to Shield Saudi Arabia From Accountability for Yemen Atrocities

    CENTCOM has since removed the publication from its website and offered an apology for the language.

    "We regret that inappropriate material was posted to our website without a more fulsome review and apologize to anyone who took offense," CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement Friday. "We removed the document as soon as we were notified of the content, and it was returned to the originating office for revision."

    Vox noted that, in all likelihood, the language was inherited from earlier iterations of the document that escaped the attention of copywriters who probably don't revise each document every time it's reprinted. However, none of the at least 140 advisers given the document after it was printed seem to have said anything, either, the publication notes.

    Related:

    The History of US Government Meddling, 'I Can't Be Racist, My Husband is Black!'
    Only the Best Slurs: Trump Repeats Racist Rant Against US Senator
    US Principal Says Students Greeted with ‘Racist' Cheers at Football Game
    Tags:
    apology, blood, African, routine, comedy, Racially-Charged Comment, guide book, CENTCOM, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse