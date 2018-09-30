Modern 'Nabrosok' Artillery System Being Developed in Russia - Land Forces Chief

"For missile troops and artillery, the Nabrosok battalion-level complex of artillery and mortar weapons with different versions of the chassis, including for the Arctic units, is being developed," Salyukov told the Moskovskij Komsomolets (MK) newspaper, when asked what new weapons for the ground forces can be expected to be created soon.
Salyukov also said that the ground forces were expecting to receive Armata tanks, Kurganets-25 modular platforms, and Bumerang amphibious wheeled armored personnel carrier soon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)