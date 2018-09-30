Modern 'Nabrosok' Artillery System Being Developed in Russia - Land Forces Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s modern Nabrosok artillery system is being under development, and will be used in the country’s missile troops and artillery, Russian Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov said in an interview published on Sunday.

"For missile troops and artillery, the Nabrosok battalion-level complex of artillery and mortar weapons with different versions of the chassis, including for the Arctic units, is being developed," Salyukov told the Moskovskij Komsomolets (MK) newspaper, when asked what new weapons for the ground forces can be expected to be created soon.

© Sputnik / Morad Saed WATCH Syrian Army Deploy Artillery in Latakia to Wipe Out Terrorist Rocket Launch Sites

He added that the development of the Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun with the new Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact shooting mode was almost completed.

Salyukov also said that the ground forces were expecting to receive Armata tanks, Kurganets-25 modular platforms, and Bumerang amphibious wheeled armored personnel carrier soon.