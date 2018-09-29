Register
29 September 2018
    Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir bin Mohamad speaks in a dialogue at the 21st International Conference of The Future of Asia at a hotel in Tokyo on May 22, 2015

    Malaysia’s Prime Minister Says Heard About, Has Not Seen New Documents on MH17

    © AFP 2018 / KAZUHIRO NOGI
    Military & Intelligence
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad told Sputnik on Friday that he heard about the declassified documents on the missile that downed the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, but has not seen them.

    Earlier on September, the Russian Defense Ministry presented declassified files on the Buk missile that hit flight MH17 in 2014, showing that the missile was made at Russia's Dolgoprudny Plant in 1986, delivered to a military unit in Ukraine and remained in the country after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

    "I’ve heard about them, but I have not seen the documents," Mohamad told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, killing all 298 people on board. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s southeast have blamed each other for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane.

    Speaking in an interview, he also said Malaysia wants to increase trade with and transfer of technology with Russia.

    When asked whether Malaysia would like to expand cooperation with Russia, Mohamad said, "Of course, we would."

    "[Malaysia wants to expand cooperation] in trade, in transfers of technology and in investment," Mohamad added.

    The Prime Minister said relations between Russia and Malaysia are good and the two countries still do business as usual.

    Mahathir bin Mohamad spoke with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly taking place in New York.

